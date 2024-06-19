G999 Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00041741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000706 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

