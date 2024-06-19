Gala (GALA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $105.53 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $981.24 million and approximately $105.53 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 33,767,328,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,229,668,030 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

