Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.36

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $2.67. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 125,489 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GALT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $144.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder James C. Czirr sold 21,323 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $65,248.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,925,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,133,205.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $14,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 214,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

