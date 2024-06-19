GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 2.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.95. 16,908,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 26,140,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Specifically, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,995.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $346,474 over the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

GameStop Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.66 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,283,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,160,000 after acquiring an additional 345,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 289,947 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after buying an additional 147,655 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 123,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 659.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 121,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

