GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $146.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day moving average is $145.92. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

