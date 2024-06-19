GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $8,572,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 33.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 115,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $827,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.36.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $7.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.31. The stock had a trading volume of 688,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.90. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

