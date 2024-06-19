GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 147.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,718,000 after acquiring an additional 378,904 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after buying an additional 695,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,849,000 after purchasing an additional 212,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,388 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,451,000 after purchasing an additional 190,254 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.