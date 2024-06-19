GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205,042 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,129,240,000 after buying an additional 120,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,008,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $20.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,339.48. 159,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,513. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,369.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,288.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,168.20.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and have sold 100,833 shares valued at $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.19.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

