GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Autodesk by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,714,162. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.5 %

ADSK stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,377,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,034. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

