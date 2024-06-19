GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 14,625 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,041,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,446. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

