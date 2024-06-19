GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 3,336 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,402,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,265. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

