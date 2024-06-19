GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 41,169 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 835.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,347,000 after purchasing an additional 511,407 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,871. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

