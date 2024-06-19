GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 120.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 133.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 299,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,662,000 after buying an additional 171,395 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $367.33. 2,358,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $368.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

