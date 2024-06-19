GAMMA Investing LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,817. The company has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.10.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

