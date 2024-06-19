GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 159,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,453,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $9,533,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,909,000 after acquiring an additional 350,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 182,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 117,275 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PSX traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.85. 2,588,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,048. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.23 and a 200 day moving average of $144.11. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

