GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $1,260,562,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Stryker by 74,911.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,921,000 after acquiring an additional 679,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,369,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $348.67. 839,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,369. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.10. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.