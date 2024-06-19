GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $9,642,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 10,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,885,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.25. 3,036,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,559. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.77 and a 200-day moving average of $173.34. The company has a market cap of $178.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

