GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.81. 18,747,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,438,554. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

