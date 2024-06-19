GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 580 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,539. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

