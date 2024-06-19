GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 69.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $1,760,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,733,000 after buying an additional 171,140 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Citigroup raised their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,121. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

