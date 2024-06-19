GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $404,000 Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,161,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,565 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,550,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,771 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,433,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,681,000 after buying an additional 1,085,683 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,244,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,791,000 after buying an additional 3,089,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,150,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EMB traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,888,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,286. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.70 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.33.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3627 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

