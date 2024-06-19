Geegoopuzzle One Day Trading Volume Hits $174,020.44 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $506.56 million and approximately $174,020.44 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00005208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009154 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,852.60 or 1.00021287 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012410 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00080325 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 3.3727946 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $245,065.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

