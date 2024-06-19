Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,440,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 19,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gen Digital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Gen Digital stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. 5,432,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,526,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Gen Digital has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.81 million. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 49.04% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Gen Digital will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

