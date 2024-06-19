GeneNews (TSE:GEN) Trading Up 7.1%

GeneNews Ltd (TSE:GEN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 473,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,480,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15.
GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.
