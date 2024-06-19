General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after buying an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 11,947.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after buying an additional 1,563,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE GE traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $164.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,105,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day moving average of $149.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

