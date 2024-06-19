General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $3,022,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 36.6% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 461.9% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 10,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $164.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The company has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

