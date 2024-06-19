Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Purchased by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,028,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,981 shares during the quarter. Genesis Energy makes up about 2.1% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.29% of Genesis Energy worth $44,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 26.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEL traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. 615,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 176.48%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

