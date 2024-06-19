Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Short Interest Up 7.3% in May

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 532,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Getty Images news, Director Chinh Chu sold 95,924 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $421,106.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,308,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,864,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 28,946 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $127,651.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $972,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 911,603 shares of company stock worth $3,879,413. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter worth $136,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Images by 124.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Images by 49.3% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Stock Performance

GETY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Getty Images has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GETY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Stories

