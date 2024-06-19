GFL Environmental Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GFL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Shares of GFL opened at $38.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

