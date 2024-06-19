Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of GILT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,623. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.61. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $7.16.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 76.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 75,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.