Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 100,000 shares changing hands.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Down 50.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The firm has a market cap of C$342,750.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01.

About Gitennes Exploration

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.

