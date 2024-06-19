Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. 443,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,817. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSBD shares. StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

