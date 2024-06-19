Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.02

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 1619045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
