Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Update

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 903,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.8 %

GBDC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. 1,395,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Insider Activity

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

