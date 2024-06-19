Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -130.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn ($1.64) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -36.6%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GPMT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 426,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,428. The stock has a market cap of $155.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPMT shares. JMP Securities cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $83,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,066 shares in the company, valued at $372,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

