Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$138.95 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$70.65 per share, with a total value of C$35,325.00. In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Lorne Kumer bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,308.75. Also, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$70.65 per share, with a total value of C$35,325.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,575 shares of company stock valued at $174,884.

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.