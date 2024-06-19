Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.65

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 17329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Graphite One Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$92.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Graphite One alerts:

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.