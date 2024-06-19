Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.50

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 53 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
Greencore Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55.
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
