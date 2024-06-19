Greif (NYSE:GEF) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Get Greif alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GEF

Greif Price Performance

Shares of GEF stock opened at $62.42 on Monday. Greif has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Greif will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.37 per share, with a total value of $123,544.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,347. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 4,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.98 per share, for a total transaction of $275,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,901.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 1,807 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.37 per share, with a total value of $123,544.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,347. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,732 shares of company stock valued at $532,020 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Greif by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 6.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 402,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Greif by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 281,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,972,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Greif by 203.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 91,461 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.