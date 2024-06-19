Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Short Interest Down 9.5% in May

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 341,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $730.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.48 million. Analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 385,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 11,884 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $142,964.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,688,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,376,348.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,884 shares of company stock worth $824,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. American Trust grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Further Reading

