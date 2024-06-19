Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0326

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $149,678.19 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,794.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.12 or 0.00598999 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00114539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00036962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.00261880 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00043160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00068305 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

