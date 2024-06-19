Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.44. 81,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.68. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $228.84 and a 12 month high of $323.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 38.86 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 29.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 15.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

