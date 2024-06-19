Harmony 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.71 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. Harmony has a market cap of $213.12 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,308,527,754 coins and its circulating supply is 14,010,627,754 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

