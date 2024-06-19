Harvey Nash Group (LON:HVN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $128.50

Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.50 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.60). Harvey Nash Group shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Harvey Nash Group Price Performance
Harvey Nash Group Company Profile
Harvey Nash Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourcing solutions primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It offers various leadership services, including executive search, interim management, and leadership consulting services, as well as technology recruitment services, such as permanent and contract recruitment services, as well as recruitment solutions.
