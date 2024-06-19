HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Down 8.5% in May

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HBT Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HBT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,874. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $598.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.86. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.29 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. Equities analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at HBT Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other news, Director Eric E. Burwell bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the first quarter worth $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

