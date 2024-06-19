Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,352,000. Rush Island Management LP grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.7% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 11,010,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,506 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,775,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HR stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

