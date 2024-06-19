Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.87 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $69.44 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00041979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010523 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,759,799,033 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,759,799,033.13741 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08034662 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $80,228,414.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

