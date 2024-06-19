Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 221,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 91,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,614 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. 452,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,447. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $20.01.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

