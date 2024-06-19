Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 452,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,447. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $20.01.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,433,000 after buying an additional 1,265,008 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,922,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after purchasing an additional 381,318 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,950,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,920.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 221,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 210,112 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hercules Capital

About Hercules Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.