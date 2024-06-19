HEX (HEX) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $753.03 million and approximately $144,292.70 worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About HEX

HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is HEX?

HEX is a cryptocurrency that was launched in December 2019. It is based on the Ethereum blockchain and uses a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm. HEX is designed to be a high-interest blockchain-based savings account, where users can earn interest by staking their HEX tokens for a set period of time. It has a fixed supply of 687,540,000 HEX tokens, which were distributed through a “free claim” process for Bitcoin holders and through direct purchase on cryptocurrency exchanges.

## Who created HEX?

HEX was created by Richard Heart, a well-known figure in the cryptocurrency community. Heart is a serial entrepreneur, author, and self-proclaimed “Bitcoin maximalist” who has been involved in the cryptocurrency industry since its early days.

## What is it used for?

HEX is primarily used as a high-yield savings account where users can earn interest on their holdings by staking their tokens for a set period of time. The longer a user stakes their tokens, the higher the interest rate they can earn. HEX is also traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges, where users can buy and sell the token for other cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies. However, it’s important to note that investing in HEX or any other cryptocurrency carries significant risks, and users should always conduct their own research and due diligence before investing.”

Buying and Selling HEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

